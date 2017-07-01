High River: Summer Swimming Lessons Begin July 3 when Pool Reopens

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River’s summer swimming lessons will begin on Monday, July 3 when the pool at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex reopens after receiving maintenance and upgrades.

The Town offers a wide range of swimming lesson programs suitable for all ages and skill levels with both morning and afternoon options available.

Complete program details and schedules can be found in the spring and summer community programming guide that be viewed online at www.highriver.ca under the Residents then Community Programming menu. Print copies of the guide can be picked up at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex. To register call 403-652-4042.

Some of the upgrades included the installation of a new boiler, additional lighting, repairs to the pool deck and shower upgrades in the changing rooms.

