High River: Temporary Lane Closure on Centre St. Between 10 and 11 Ave SE on Nov. 23 - Gateway Gazette

High River: Temporary Lane Closure on Centre St. Between 10 and 11 Ave SE on Nov. 23

By Contributor

Nov 22

HIGH RIVER, AB: Fortis Alberta will be replacing a power pole on Centre Street between 10 and 11 Avenue S.E. on Friday, November 23. The work was originally scheduled for Nov. 15, but was delayed due to weather.

The work will require a temporary closure of the southbound lane from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Crews from Reidco Industries Ltd. will be on site to conduct traffic control around the work area.

Drivers are asked to slow down and obey all signage and work crews. There will be no disruption to pedestrian traffic.

