High River: Temporary Tree Removals Required for Southwest Main Replacements - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Somerset Tree Service Ltd. will be removing eight trees on Macleod Trail S.W. between 4 Street and 7 Street on May 17 and 18.

The tree removals are necessary in order to facilitate the southwest main replacement phase four project. The trees will be replaced later this season as part of the Town’s tree replacement program.

Parking will be restricted along Macleod Trail S.W. while crews complete the removals.

Please direct any inquires to [email protected] The most current information on this project can be found online at www.highriver.ca on the Major Projects Map.