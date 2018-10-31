High River Traffic Light Outage on 12 Ave. and 1 St. S.E. on Nov. 1 - Gateway Gazette

High River Traffic Light Outage on 12 Ave. and 1 St. S.E. on Nov. 1

By Contributor

Oct 31

 

HIGH RIVER, AB: Fortis will be conducting maintenance near 12 Avenue S.E. on Thursday, November 1 and the traffic lights at the 1 Street S.E. intersection will need to be temporarily shut down.

The traffic lights will be replaced by stop signs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the intersection will be treated as a four-way stop.

Signage will be placed along the route to provide advance notice of the change to commuters.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey all signage and take extra care to watch for pedestrians at the intersection during the above noted time.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

High River: Two-hour Centre Street Bridge Closure Scheduled for Evening of Nov. 1

High River Traffic Light Outage on 12 Ave. and 1 St. S.E. on Nov. 1

Okotoks Protective Services Reminds You to Stay Safe for Halloween!

Subscribe for FREE to the Gazette’s Daily or Weekly Digests

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Bill C-69: Statement from Minister Phillips Next Post Canadian Angus Association Announces $60,000, Five-Year Sponsorship of Canadian Red Angus Promotion Society’s Red Round-Up Junior Heifer Calf Extravaganza