High River Traffic Light Outage on 12 Ave. and 1 St. S.E. on Nov. 1 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Fortis will be conducting maintenance near 12 Avenue S.E. on Thursday, November 1 and the traffic lights at the 1 Street S.E. intersection will need to be temporarily shut down.

The traffic lights will be replaced by stop signs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the intersection will be treated as a four-way stop.

Signage will be placed along the route to provide advance notice of the change to commuters.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey all signage and take extra care to watch for pedestrians at the intersection during the above noted time.