High River: Traffic Lights Outage and Vac Truck Work

Upgrades to lift stations will require use of vac trucks in the late evening

HIGH RIVER, AB: In order to continue providing high quality water service to High River residents, water works crews have been working to upgrade four lift stations located in the N.W. and S.E. areas of Town.

During the late evening on Wednesday, Nov. 29, crews will be working on the Lineham, Emerson, Nissen and Ranchlands lift stations (see map attached) and will need to shut down the main station in order to perform the upgrades.

While the main station is offline, crews will use vac trucks at the four locations above in order to keep the lift stations running to optimal operation.

The vac trucks will be supplied by High Country Vac Services and KC’s Environmental Service and will be in use from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. Nearby residents may experience a minor disruption due to the noise.

The Town thanks residents for their patience while these important upgrades are completed.

Temporary traffic light outage on Centre Street at Macleod Trail Dec. 1

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from FortisAlberta will be performing work related to the upcoming floodgate project at the intersection of Centre Street and Macleod Trail S.W. on Friday, December 1.

The work requires a temporary traffic light outage from 9 – 9:30 a.m.

Stop signs will be placed in the intersection and it will operate as a four-way stop until the traffic lights are back online.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use extra caution and watch for work crews while travelling through the area.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

