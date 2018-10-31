High River: Two-hour Centre Street Bridge Closure Scheduled for Evening of Nov. 1 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will be a brief two-hour closure of the Centre Street Bridge on Thursday, November 1 from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. to complete final testing of the Flood Gate.

During the short closure, drivers are encouraged to continue using the detour routes from Highway 543/498 Avenue east and 3 Avenue and 5 Street S.E.

Crews will also be re-opening the short section of the Happy Trails network to the west of Centre Street on November 1. The area had been closed since October 16 to reconstruct the pathway.

The Town would like to thank High River residents and businesses for their continued patience and understanding throughout the construction of the Flood Gate. This project was one of the few remaining unfinished pieces of the Town’s flood mitigation program, and the Town will continue its commitment to being one of the most flood protected communities in Canada.