High River: Updated dates for Centre Street Road Closure (now July 25-26) - Gateway Gazette

Centre Street will be closed July 25-26

HIGH RIVER, AB: Centre Street will be closed from Macleod Trail to High Country Drive from 12 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25 to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. Please note that businesses outside of the construction zone (North of High Country Drive and East/West of Centre Street) are still open and accessible during this time.

This closure is required in order to accommodate the Flood Gate Project (PCL Construction Management Inc.):

Full Road Closures:

July 25-26

Sept. 26

Oct. 3

Lane Closures (alternating traffic):

West lane June 26 – June 27

East lane June 27 – July 5

West lane July 6 – July 10

East Lane July 11 – July 24

West lane July 24 – Aug 7

East lane Aug. 7 – Aug. 16

West lane Aug. 16 – Aug. 23

East lane Aug. 23 – Aug. 24

The Town has made every effort to coordinate this closure with project contractors to ensure minimal disruption to the public.

Commuters are encouraged to use 498 Avenue, 5 Street S.E. and 3 Avenue to access the downtown and S.W. areas.

Emergency service response times will not be affected due to this closure.

The pedestrian pathway will remain open throughout the duration of the project. There will be a small corridor installed with construction fence for safe passage through the work zone for pedestrians and bike traffic.

Please note that when the Centre Street Bridge is re-opened, traffic will be alternating through one open lane utilizing a temporary traffic light. Travellers using the bridge should expect some delays, updated information will be posted at highriver.ca/flood-gate.

The Flood Gate Project is part of the Town’s ongoing flood mitigation strategy and is scheduled for completion by October, 2018 (weather dependent).

Updated information will be shared as details are finalized. The most current information can be found online at www.highriver.ca on the Major Projects Map.