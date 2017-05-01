High River Visitor Information Centre to Open at Museum

HIGH RIVER, AB: The High River Visitor Information Centre (VIC) will be opening at the Museum of the Highwood as of May 1 through a new and exciting partnership with the Town.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff will be available to help visitors plan their trip, make reservations for accommodation and provide up to the minute advice on what to do in the area.

This will also be an opportunity for visitors to take in the museum’s exhibits and learn about the fascinating history of High River and area.

The museum is centrally located in High River’s downtown at 406 1 Street S.W. and is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

More information on visiting High River can be found at www.choosehighriver.ca. or www.museumofthehighwood.com.

