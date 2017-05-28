High River Wants Your Business

High River has alot to offer anyone who wants to set up business and move to the town

Real estate prices in commercial and residential sectors continue to rise, predominantly in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, making many major urban centres unaffordable for business owners and homebuyers. This makes growing communities like High River an attractive option to invest in both professionally and personally.

High River has seen 20 new businesses open in the community within the last quarter alone, and with a business tax rate of 0 the community is accessible for entrepreneurs in all industries. Landlords in the vibrant community are invested in helping local entrepreneurs succeed and are prepared to offer substantial leasing incentives such as free rent or tenant improvements.

These exceptionally low rates are an ideal complement to High River’s affordable home prices, which fall well below the national average. As of April 2017, the average price for a home in High River came in at just over $300,000. In contrast, Calgary’s average home price is $495,387, and surrounding communities such as Okotoks and Cochrane come in at $440,408 and $424,108, respectively.

In 2016 High River placed 5th in Canada for business as ranked in the 2nd annual list of Canada’s Best Places for Business by Canadian Business and PROFIT.

“Located 30 minutes south of Calgary, on the Hwy 2 Cana-Mex Corridor, the Town of High River is a regional service centre with a diversified economy driven by several strong industrial sectors including: agriculture; construction; professional, scientific and technical services; and, other services including personal and automotive.” (Choose High River)

The High River Advantage

No Business Tax

Proximity to both urban and rural living

Proximity to major transportation corridors

Proactive municipal planning department

Regional health services centre

Strong professional presence; post-secondary education and health

Vibrant local film, creative and tourism industries

Economic Development is a major priority of Council’s 2015-17 Strategic Plan

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

