High River Welcomes New Fire Chief, Lance Bushie - Gateway Gazette

The Town is pleased to announce that Lance Bushie has been hired to fill the role of Fire Chief for the Town of High River.

Bushie began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1989 with the Town of Peace River. He spent the next 18 years developing his career and was named Regional Fire Chief and Director of Protective Services for Peace River in 2007.

Bushie has also worked as a primary care paramedic and previously owned a commercial diving firm which provided contract diving services to the RCMP.

He also spent 17 years with the Canadian Armed Forces – Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa and Canadian Rangers. During that time, he taught leadership classes and was a Survival School instructor.

Bushie is also President of Canadian Marine Rescue Assistance International, which has been part of the migrant rescue effort in the Mediterranean.

Most recently, Lance opened his own firm – Trident Fire Training and Consultancy based in Okotoks.

With his extensive career and impressive background combined with his knowledge of emergency management, the Town is looking forward to welcoming Lance and his family to High River when he begins his position on July 30.