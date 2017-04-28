High River Yard Waste Drop-off Centre Open this Weekend

HIGH RIVER, AB: The yard waste drop-off station will re-open this weekend at the Town of High River Operations yard located at 640 7 Street N.W. beside the recycling centre.

The centre accepts residential yard waste and organic materials including grass, leaves and branches. No commercial dumping. Garbage and construction waste is not accepted.

The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Beginning on Monday, May 1, the facility will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on recycling and garbage can be found at www.highriver.ca

Background

The Wallaceville drop-off station for grass, leaves, branches and other yard waste closed in February 2017 and was relocated to the Town Operations yard. Wallaceville was purchased by the Government of Alberta as part of the Town’s flood mitigation program and they have requested that the Town remove the yard waste bins.

