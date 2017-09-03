High River’s Book Bungalows Launch

Literacy for Life has been working with the community to grow these little libraries

32 Book Bungalows have been adopted and distributed to good homes. Individuals and community groups have taken on the care of these wonderful additions to our community. The Bungalows will increase access to books, promote literacy in the community and promote the community working together. “Take a Book and/or Leave a Book!” You do not need to trade or leave a book each time you take one.

Do you already own a little free library? Would you like to be added to the map? Please contact the office with your address and contact information. [email protected]or 403.652.5090\

Highwood High School Grade 10 Construction class constructed the Bungalows as a school project. We are excited to partner with the young people at that school. High River Home Hardware, High River Rotary, and the High River Vitality Fund were generous donors to this project. We have had help from many volunteers. Delbert Moncrieff donated his time and truck to transport the bungalows to the Culture Centre. The High River Firemen and Fred Stegmeier came out and helped move them into the Culture Centre. The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee painted two of the Bungalows.

A Book Bungalow and a Board Game Box will be set up on between Evelyn’s Memory Lane and Colossi’s downtown for public use. On September 8th, International Literacy Day, we will be launching the Book Bungalows. Ribbon Cutting at 11:30 am with cake to follow. We will be there until 2:00 pm. Come down celebrate the official launch. (118 4 Ave SW, High River)

We also will be selling raffle tickets in support of literacy at the launch! Only $10.00 a ticket and you could win $3,000 in Air Canada Gift Cards and an awesome Travel Goody Bag. All funds support local individuals and families.

