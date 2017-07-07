High River’s Happy Trails to be Paved as Part of Canada 150 Legacy Project

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 07

HIGH RIVER, AB: In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary since confederation, the community has begun fundraising for a legacy project that will see a section of the Happy Trails paved in the southwest part of town.

The section of Happy Trails to be completed runs from the north end of 7 Avenue S.W. to connect with Macleod Trail S.W.

This is an opportunity for families, individuals and businesses to leave their personal legacy by donating $1,500 to pave 10 meters of pathway or $150 to pave one meter.

Fundraising for this community project is being led by the Canada 150 Community Leaders Duncan Scott, Tammy Beach and Courtney Berlingette with the goal being to reach $150,000.

All donors will be recognized as part of this legacy project. Pledge forms are available online at www.highriver.ca and cash, cheque or credit card donations will be accepted at the Town’s Canada Day celebrations at George Lane Park. Donations can also be made at the Town Office reception during regular business hours throughout the summer.

 

