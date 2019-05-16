High River's Little Britches Parade Turns 60! - Gateway Gazette

For the past 60 years, the Little Britches Parade has been bringing tradition, togetherness and teamwork to our community. On Saturday, May 18, the community will once again have the pleasure of experiencing the fun and excitement that surrounds this timeless event.

This year’s theme for the parade is a “Salute to High River Service Clubs,” which is a well-deserved recognition and testimony to the growth and prosperity they have supported and brought to High River.



Between 85 and 90 floats are expected to participate in the parade this year, all paying tribute to our community’s service clubs. There will also be plenty of exciting activities, including a piano party, a taste of High River hosted by the Foothills Community Immigrant Services, a battle of the bands, and much more.



The parade begins at 10 a.m. To accommodate the parade, 3 and 4 Avenue S.W. will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will also be parking restrictions in and around the downtown from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and within George Lane Park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 18, 2019 Day of Events

60th Annual Little Britches Parade – starts at 10:00 with a ‘Salute to High River’s Service Clubs.’

Foothills SNAPS Farmers Market Memorial Centre 9:30 till 2:00

Food Trucks on 4 Ave

Tate’s Lemonade Stand

Lions Club Beef on a Bun George Lane Park

FCIS Cultural Taste of High River sponsored by Servus & Sobey’s at the United Church

Carlson’s on Macleod Community Piano Party

River of Music downtown

Battle of the Bands George Lane Park

Little Britches Rodeo at Rodeo Ground after the parade