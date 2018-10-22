High River's Retired Fire Chief Receives Meritorious Service Medal - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is pleased to announce that Retired Fire Chief Leonard (Len) Zebedee has been awarded a Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding leadership and professionalism during and after the 2013 flood. The Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) enable the Governor General, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and all Canadians, to recognize individuals who have made remarkable contributions in many different fields, who inspire others and who share a common goal of making a positive difference.

Zebedee accepted the medal in Regina, SK on Saturday, October 20 at a ceremony where it was presented by Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Lois Mitchell, in a ceremony attended by Governor General Payette.

The Meritorious Service Decorations recognize great Canadians for exceptional deeds accomplished over a limited period of time that bring honour to our country. They honour achievements in both military and civil divisions.