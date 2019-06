A High Streamflow Advisory is in effect for Foothills County with the possibility of low-lying areas getting wet.

Flow rates are expected to be below flooding benchmarks.

Updates will be posted on the Foothills County website at www.mdfoothills.com

For updates on the Alberta Emergency Alert System: https://www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca/

For updates on the Alberta Rivers and Basins System: https://rivers.alberta.ca/