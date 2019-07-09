Highest 4-H Honours for Stony Plain Youth - Gateway Gazette

Amanda Hardman, from Stony Plain, is the 2019 4-H Alberta Premier’s Award recipient.

Amanda Hardman, 17, from the Stony Riders 4-H Club is the 2019 4 H Alberta Premier’s Award recipient.

Amanda, 17, is a member of the Stony Riders 4-H Club, and was chosen from among the province’s top 4-H members to receive this prestigious award during the annual 4-H Selections program at Olds College.

“4-H has been such an amazing and influential program for me. My 4-H family is absolutely irreplaceable and the experiences I’ve had have been so important to my own development.”Amanda Hardman, 2019 4-H Alberta Premier’s Award recipient

Since 1964, the 4-H Premier’s Award has recognized the accomplishments of youth in rural Alberta. 4-H members and leaders continue to be instrumental in keeping rural communities strong, developing skills in leadership and giving back to their communities through volunteer work and developing their skills and expertise in agriculture and other project areas.

“4-H provides thousands of Alberta youth with personal development opportunities and invaluable life skills each year. Congratulations to the 2019 Premier’s Award recipient and the 4-H senior delegates and ambassadors. I know you will represent Alberta well.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

The Premier’s Award recipient represents 4-H Alberta at various regional 4-H and agricultural events throughout the year and will also have the opportunity to meet with the Premier and minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

About Amanda Hardman – 2019 4-H Premier’s Award Recipient

Six-year member of the Stony Riders 4-H Club

4-H Club president

4-H Canada Youth Service Leader

Bronze medal winner as a 4-H Canada Fair finalist at the Canada-wide science fair

Recipient of the Spruce Grove Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Idea Expo for her business, Experience the Acres.

In addition, 14 senior 4-H delegates were named as 4-H Alberta Ambassadors to promote 4-H and youth involvement in Alberta. 4-H Alberta has also selected 34 members to represent 4-H Alberta at major educational events and conferences throughout Canada and the United States.

4-H Alberta marked its 100th anniversary in 2017 and its updated mission is to inspire, educate and develop members who are outstanding rural and urban youth, leaders and engaged citizens. 4-H members develop leadership skills and learn the value of volunteerism by participating in dynamic projects, programs and community service. In honouring our province’s rural roots, 4-H continues to recognize the importance of food and agriculture in Alberta. Visit www.4h.ab.ca for more information.

Related information