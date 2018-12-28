Highlighting Volunteer Work with Seniors - Gateway Gazette

Nominations are open for the 2019 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards.
Minister’s Seniors Service Awards 2018 The 2018 Minister’s Seniors Service award recipients pose for a photo with Her Honour, The Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta and Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson. L-R: MLA Jason Nixon, Dolores Dercach, MLA Bruce Hinkley, Della Robertson, MLA Denise Woolard, Bill Chrapko, Gregory Steiner, Waqar Manzoor, Bill Wulff, Betty Sewall on behalf of Fairview and Area Seniors Check in Line Society, Jim Swift, Kathleen Nakagawa on behalf of Fairview and Area Seniors Check In Line Society, MLA Kim Schreiner, Dawna Morey on behalf of the Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta, Gary Pottage on behalf of the Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta, Amanda Blair on behalf of the Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta, Chris Hume on behalf of the Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta, the Honourable Louis E. Mitchelle, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson.
Across the province, many dedicated volunteers offer their time and talents to make a daily difference in the lives of seniors. Whether they’re helping with groceries, teaching computer skills or providing companionship, these Albertans and organizations work to create inclusion and community for seniors.
The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recognize the contributions these individuals and groups make to the lives of Alberta’s seniors.
“Seniors built our province and deserve to retire in dignity. We are so grateful for the dedication and compassion of volunteers in communities across Alberta in improving the well-being of seniors. Each year, I look forward to personally thanking Albertans who are making life better for seniors.”
~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing
People are encouraged to nominate a person or organization for a Minister’s Seniors Service Award.
Award categories include: Individual, Organization and the Alice Modin Award recognizing 20 or more years of volunteering. To be eligible for an award, nominees must be residents of Alberta or members of a not-for-profit organization.
