Highway 19 Fix-up to Improve Safety, Traffic Flow

The province is partnering with stakeholders to improve the east end of Highway 19 in Leduc County and make life better for motorists and local residents.

Construction begins this week. The $25-million project includes upgrading and installation of traffic signals at 34 Street (Range Road 252) and construction of a new intersection to the west at 42 Street. Highway 19 will be widened from two lanes to six lanes along the 1.8-kilometre section of road at the east end of the highway. In addition, ramp improvements will be made at the Highway 2 interchange.

Alberta Transportation is cost-sharing the project with Remington Development Corporation and Edmonton International Airport. Working with partners will improve coordination and reduce overall traffic impacts on motorists and local residents.

“Highway 19 is a vital commuter and economic corridor that connects people, goods and services to local communities, industrial sectors and the airport. This first-stage work at the east end of the highway will help improve safety and traffic flow on this important route and support an estimated 100 jobs this year.” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure

“Highway 19 is a key traffic corridor in Leduc County and the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Phase 1 of the expansion is a positive first step in improving the traffic flow of the highway. Leduc County looks forward to a continued partnership with Alberta Transportation, Edmonton International Airport and Remington Development Corporation for the future development of Highway 19.” John Whaley, mayor of Leduc County

“Remington Development Corporation is pleased to partner with Alberta Transportation and Edmonton International Airport to fund and construct the Highway 19 improvements. These upgrades will attract additional investment and jobs to the area. It is a positive move during these tough economic times. It’s a good news story.” Randy Remington, chairman, Remington Development Corporation

“Edmonton International Airport is proud to partner with Alberta Transportation and Remington Development Corporation on these much-needed upgrades to the east section of Highway 19. This project will make it safer and easier for travellers to access the airport and neighbouring communities and services.” Steve Rumley, vice president, Infrastructure, Edmonton International Airport

This work is being done as part of the first step in twinning Highway 19 and to provide capacity for current and future development. The intersection improvements and additional highway lanes will improve safety and access at this critical junction. Weather permitting, this work is expected to be complete in fall 2017.

Additional work

Alberta Transportation will also be adding a fourth southbound lane on Highway 2 between 41 Avenue SW and Highway 19. The tender for this project is being prepared and work is expected to begin this summer. Depending on when the bids are reviewed and a contractor hired, construction could be complete as early as fall 2017.