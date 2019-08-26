Highway 40 Lane Closure Near Sheep Creek Provincial Park - Gateway Gazette

Highway 40 near Sheep Creek Provincial Park has been reduced to one lane, due to a recent landslide.

Motorists travelling on Highway 40, north of Grande Cache, should be prepared for short delays, as traffic is reduced to one lane at Township Road 581A. Speed has been reduced to 50 km/h in the area, and temporary signals are alternating traffic.

Due to the damage to the road and the substantial repairs needed, the lane closure is expected to remain in place for several months. Construction will include building a retaining wall, landslide excavation and repaving.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel, obey all traffic signs and signals and watch for highway workers on the road.

Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.

