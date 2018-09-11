Hijri New Year: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement wishing Alberta’s Muslim communities a happy Hijri New Year:

“Tonight, Muslims in Alberta join the world’s Islamic communities in celebrating Hijri New Year, which marks the beginning of 1440 on the Islamic calendar.

“Hijri New Year corresponds with the Prophet Muhammad’s emigration from Mecca to Medina. It is the first day of the lunar calendar which determines the dates of significant events such as Ramadan, as well as other Muslim festivals and celebrations.

“Alberta’s Muslim families mark this holiday by spending time with one another and attending prayer sessions together. Many will reflect on the importance of gratitude and remembrance as they look forward to the year that lies ahead.

“To all those who are celebrating Hijri New Year, I hope the coming year brings happiness and blessings to you and your loved ones.”