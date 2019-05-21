Hike for Hospice Surpassed Fundraising Goal - Gateway Gazette

THANK YOU to everyone that participated and supported Hike for Hospice Foothills. Despite the chilly weather, we had a fantastic turnout and far exceeded our fundraising goal, raising just over $60,000! 410 hikers turned out despite the weather.

Margaret Thiessen hit the streets of Black Diamond and High River, collecting more than 60 pledges from local businesses, friends and neighbours – raising an impressive $2,176 for Hike for Hospice Foothills! Thank you Margaret.

There are more chances to support Foothills Country Hospice coming up. The Hospice will be hosting their annual Rally 4 Hospice & Gala on August 17th. Shine up your ride and join the rally!

There are also these 3rd party fundraisers coming up:

May 25 – Okotoks Collector Car Auction will be auctioning off a Rally 4 Hospice entry.

July 27 – Corinthians #22 Masonic Lodge Ladies Evening & Fundraiser. View poster

August 12 – Foothills Ladies Compassion Cup. Check out their FB Page

