 Hike for Hospice Surpassed Fundraising Goal - Gateway Gazette

Hike for Hospice Surpassed Fundraising Goal

By Contributor

May 21

THANK YOU to everyone that participated and supported Hike for Hospice Foothills. Despite the chilly weather, we had a fantastic turnout and far exceeded our fundraising goal, raising just over $60,000! 410 hikers turned out despite the weather. 

Margaret Thiessen hit the streets of Black Diamond and High River, collecting more than 60 pledges from local businesses, friends and neighbours – raising an impressive $2,176 for Hike for Hospice Foothills! Thank you Margaret.

There are more chances to support Foothills Country Hospice coming up. The Hospice will be hosting their annual Rally 4 Hospice & Gala on August 17th. Shine up your ride and join the rally!

There are also these 3rd party fundraisers coming up:

Follow Foothills Country Hospice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Thank you Margaret Thiessen!
