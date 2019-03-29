Rain or Shine – Join us for our 3rd Annual Hike for Hospice Foothills. Walkers of all ages are invited to lace up their shoes and take to the trails in support of Foothills Country Hospice Society.

Participants will enjoy an easy and scenic 4.5 km route along the fully paved Sheep River pathway.

Come Hike with Us!

HIKE LOCATION

Ethel Tucker Centennial Park

15 Riverside Dr, Okotoks

EVENT TIME

1 PM Festivities | 2 PM Hike | Celebration & BBQ To Follow!

ACTIVITIES

Kids Zone (Face Painting, Glitter Tattoos & Balloon Twisting) * Appearance by Diggity Dawg * Coffee & Snacks * Doggy Fun Zone * Hike Warm-up with local Fitness Instructor, Tamara Boivin * Post Hike BBQ

FREE HIKE PARTICIPANT T-SHIRTS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO THE FIRST 400 PEOPLE THAT ARRIVE.

THANK YOU TO OUR 2019 HIKE FOR HOSPICE SPONSORS

We are so grateful to our generous community sponsors. Their support makes it possible to continue providing exemplary end-of-life and bereavement care to patients and their loved ones in the Foothills and surrounding areas.

D & D Longson Annie & Rob Powell

Interested in sponsoring Hike for Hospice Foothills? Email [email protected] or call 403.995.4673 to learn about available Hike for Hospice sponsorship opportunities.

Hike for Hospice Foothills Sponsorship Package

About Foothills Country Hospice

The Foothills Country Hospice is a place of refuge where all of us – staff & volunteers – work to create an atmosphere of care and dignity for those we serve, including offering bereavement support to loved ones.