Historic Land Deal Signed with Métis Nation - Gateway Gazette

The Fort McMurray Métis have acquired Crown land for future projects.

The government of Alberta is selling a 3.7-hectare (9.17-acre) parcel of land to the Métis Nation of Alberta Association Fort McMurray Local Council 1935. The association has leased the site since 1996. It asked to purchase the land with a vision to build a cultural centre that could serve the community with a wide array of services.

“Beginning with this land sale, the Métis Nation of Alberta Association Fort McMurray is embarking on a project that will support local jobs and provide its members with a new place to gather, to share their culture and to learn. The Government of Alberta is proud to support this vision and what it will mean for generations to come.” ~Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

The association’s plans for the cultural centre include an elder gathering area, community meeting room, outdoor healing centre, youth room, educational spaces and offices.

“The Métis in Alberta have a strong connection to the land and this new cultural centre will play an important role in preserving their culture and ensuring that it is passed along to their children.” ~Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

“The sale of the land we have been leasing from the Government of Alberta was a long-term goal of the McMurray Métis. It was something that we had requested and couldn’t achieve over the course of seven previous governments. Under Minister Jansen’s direction this government delivered and we are extremely happy.” ~Gail Gallupe, president, Métis Nation of Alberta Association Fort McMurray Local Council 1935

“The McMurray Métis have persevered through challenges and forged important relationships with governments and stakeholders. This announcement is a product of those strong relationships and provides land for McMurray Métis’ vision and future.” ~Don Scott, mayor, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Quick facts

The parcel of land, at 441 Sakitawaw Trail, is being sold to the association for its municipally assessed value of $809,670.

The site’s buildings were destroyed in the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire.

The association has continued to offer services to its members at the site in modular buildings.