Historic Winter Games for Team Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Team Alberta has surpassed the all-time medals count for the province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Team Alberta took home 100 medals, including a record 36 gold, finishing third behind Quebec and Ontario. They also took home the Centennial Cup for showing greatest improvement, and the Jack Pelech Award for best combination of good sportsmanship, fair play, cooperation and competitive performance.

The Games were held in Red Deer from Feb. 15 to March 3. More than 20,000 visitors came to the region to watch or participate in the event, which is expected to create an economic impact of more than $130 million.

“Congratulations to all of the athletes, coaches and support staff on Team Alberta, as well as the City of Red Deer, for your historic 2019 Canada Winter Games. The province is thrilled to celebrate your accomplishments and excited for your future success.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

“As the minister responsible for sport, I couldn’t be more proud of our athletes’ inspiring display of strength, courage and skill. There were many surprises and a few heartbreaks along the way, but our athletes and everyone involved helped make these Games among the best in recent memory. This was our moment and you made us all proud.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

This year’s Games were made possible thanks to the support of the Winter Games Host Society, the City of Red Deer and more than 5,000 volunteers. The Alberta government, through the Alberta Sport Connection, contributed $11 million to the Games.

The province also contributed $80 million to improve the interchange at Gaetz Avenue and the QEII, including new on and off ramps and construction of five new bridges. Red Deer College received $72 million, including $52 million through the Alberta Capital Finance Authority, to construct the Gary W. Harris Centre, which was used extensively for the Games.

The Canada Games is the nation’s largest multi-sport and culture event for amateur athletes. It is held every two years, alternating between winter and summer events. Alberta previously hosted the Games in Grande Prairie in 1995, and in Lethbridge in 1975.