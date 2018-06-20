Historic year for Alberta’s Francophonie / Une année historique pour la francophonie albertaine - Gateway Gazette

To celebrate the first anniversary of Alberta’s French Policy, Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, responsible for the Francophone Secretariat, issued the following statement:

“The past year has truly been a historic year for Alberta’s francophone communities on many fronts. Since adopting the French Policy on June 14, 2017, our government has made significant strides to recognize and support Alberta’s Francophonie.

“This includes officially and permanently proclaiming March as Alberta Francophonie Month and raising the Franco-Albertan flag as a Symbol of Distinction under the Emblems of Alberta Act .

“Across government, implementation of the French Policy is well underway. As we move forward with long-term incremental change, we will continue to work with Alberta’s francophone communities to strengthen our relationship and common understanding of needs and priorities.

”To assist us we have created and recruited members to the new Alberta Advisory Council on the Francophonie. There were more than 100 applicants from diverse geographical, cultural and demographic backgrounds, and we are delighted that so many Albertans want to contribute to the ongoing development and vitality of the province’s Francophonie by supporting our work in implementing this policy.

“Alberta has one of the largest, fastest-growing and most culturally diverse French-speaking populations in Canada today and the province attracts French-speaking people from around the world. Our government values our francophone communities and their contributions to the province, and we are committed to enhancing services and supports for this vibrant population.

”We’ve made great progress in a short amount of time and I look forward to continued results.”

Pour célébrer le premier anniversaire de la Politique en matière de francophonie de l’Alberta, M. Ricardo Miranda, ministre de la Culture et du Tourisme, responsable du Secrétariat francophone, a émis la déclaration suivante:

« La dernière année a marqué un véritable jalon historique à plusieurs égards pour les communautés francophones de l’Alberta. Depuis l’adoption de la Politique en matière de francophonie le 14 juin 2017, notre gouvernement a fait des progrès importants pour reconnaitre et appuyer la francophonie albertaine.

« Parmi ces réussites, nous avons proclamé en permanence le mois de mars Mois de la francophonie albertaine et nous avons hissé le drapeau franco-albertain à titre de « symbole de distinction » en vertu de l’Emblems of Alberta Act.

« Au sein du gouvernement, la mise en œuvre de la Politique en matière de francophonie est bien entamée. À mesure d’un changement progressif à long terme, nous continuerons de travailler avec les communautés francophones de l’Alberta pour renforcer nos rapports et notre vision commune des besoins et des priorités.

« Pour nous aider à mettre en œuvre la politique, nous avons créé le Conseil consultatif de l’Alberta en matière de francophonie et nous avons procédé au recrutement de ses membres. Nous avons reçu plus d’une centaine de candidatures provenant de divers milieux géographiques, culturels et démographiques, et nous sommes ravis qu’un si grand nombre d’Albertains et d’Albertaines soient désireux de contribuer au développement et à la vitalité de la francophonie de la province en nous aidant à mettre en œuvre cette politique.

« En plus de connaitre la plus forte croissance au Canada, la population d’expression française de l’Alberta est l’une des plus nombreuses et des plus diversifiées. Notre province attire en effet des personnes d’expression française de partout au monde. Notre gouvernement apprécie les communautés francophones de la province et leurs contributions. Nous sommes déterminés à améliorer les services et les appuis que nous fournissons à cette population dynamique.

« Nous avons réalisé des progrès considérables en peu de temps, et je me réjouis à l’idée de poursuivre dans cette voie. »