History of Crock Pot

I capitalize Crock Pot because Crock Pot is a brand of slow cookers. There are other types of slow cookers, but Crock Pot is probably the most popular in homes, so I think many people, including myself, use the words crock pot instead of slow cooker.

History of Slow Cookers

In 1936, Irving Naxon, an inventor, applied for a patent for a cooking device that was made up of an inner container that was surrounded by a casing that held the heating unit that would heat evenly and could be portable.

His grandma, who grew up in Lithuania making cholent, a Jewish bean based stew that has to cook low all day, inspired Naxon. His grandma would make it at the local bakery and when they turned the bakery ovens off, the heat left from the oven would cook the dish that night and be ready the next morning.

He receive the patent for his invention, The Naxon Beanery, in 1940 and tried selling it in the 50s. In 1970, Rival Manufacturing bought out Naxon and renamed The Naxon Beanery the Crock-Pot in 1972. The Crock-Pot was around $25, which is around what you can buy one for now days.

“Slow-cookers, namely Crock-Pots, enabled women to maintain some semblance of work-home balance in the post-War era, a feature that became increasingly attractive as women entered the American workforce. Women could work a full day and have a piping hot dinner ready for their families that required very little effort.”

This convenience is why the slow cooker is still very popular today. Besides convenience, Crock-Pots are very energy efficient. You can save way more energy with the Crock Pot than if you were using the electric oven for a longer period of time, which is saving money.

The original Crock Pot didn’t have a removable insert. Now that you can remove the insert, the crock pot is a lot easier to maneuver and cleaning is way more simple. The removable insert also made your dish portable.You don’t have to carry the whole slow cooker anywhere.

“Crock Pot released models that include rubber seals and locking mechanisms that keep the lid sealed tightly onto the crock for spill-free transport. This made an already convenient appliance even more, as you could cook a meal and take it to your potluck in the same dish, saving you extra clean-up.”

Crock Pot sold millions in the 70s. Slow cooker sales went down in the 80s, probably because of the popularity of the microwave. Now, slow cookers, especially Crock Pot, are rising in popularity. According to Consumer Reports, 83 percent of families owned a slow cooker in 2011.

Crock Pot Now

There are many sizes of Crock-pots that can work for anyone and any meal. They range from 2.5 quart size to 7 quart size cookers. I own both a 4 quart and 6.5 quart crock-pot. I like to use the smaller one for smaller meals or making dips. I use the larger one for roasts or making larger meals.

There are also many cookbooks created just for Crock Pot meals. I own Crock Pot: The Original Slow Cooker cookbook. It has three books in one (Chicken cookbook, 5 ingredient or less, and Soup & Stews cookbook).

I think there isn’t anything you can’t cook in a Crock-Pot. The following are just some of the things you can make:

Stews

Soups

Roasts (beef and pork)

Dips

Desserts (cakes, brownies, sweet rolls)

Casserole

Chicken

Ham

Pork chops

Pasta

Ribs

Sloppy joes

You can get very creative with what you can get away with making in your Crock Pot. It’s so easy and convenient. “Just set it and forget it” Even I can handle these recipes!!

