History has Never Tasted So Good

A new, unique culinary dining experience at Rutherford House Provincial Historic Site is ready to fill the hearts, tummies and minds of Albertans and the Edmonton food community.

Inspired by the ambience of the historical site that is the 1911 home to Alberta’s first premier, Alexander Cameron Rutherford, the restaurant, Vintage Fork at Rutherford House, gives visitors a tasty twist on history.

“This is an opportunity for visitors to gain a true culinary heritage experience. Through a unique recipe of Alberta history, delicious cuisine and scenic surroundings, Vintage Fork is cooking up a new approach to a food and visitor experience, while helping grow the economy and creating jobs.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“I am happy to join you here today to celebrate this new addition to the Edmonton culinary heritage scene. The University of Alberta campus is already a cultural centre for locals and tourists. The Vintage Fork will be a welcome addition to this historic and vibrant area. I know it will quickly become a popular destination in Edmonton-Riverview.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing and MLA for Edmonton-Riverview

Full meal deal

Rutherford House is operated by the provincial government and was home to the Rutherford family for almost 40 years. The opening of Vintage Fork at Rutherford House, operated and managed by chef Salar Melli, will give visitors to the site a full immersive experience of this elegant Edwardian-era home.

Visitors of all ages are invited to indulge in this unique culinary experience. Vintage Fork will be open six days a week to serve brunch, lunch, and afternoon tea. If offers in-house baked goods, daily menus and special event dinners for groups of 10 to 50 people.

Chef Melli and his team incorporate an experimental approach to classic dishes using fresh local ingredients, quality equipment and contemporary cooking techniques to create food that is well executed, yet refined in its simplicity. Vintage Fork provides an elegant and playful culinary experience that celebrates the Edwardian character of Rutherford House.

“When guests visit Vintage Fork at Rutherford House, they can expect an elegant culinary experience in a beautiful setting where they can reconnect with each other, and where passion, creativity and history meet.” ~Salar Melli, Vintage Fork chef and manager

While the Government of Alberta operates Rutherford House, the Vintage Fork restaurant is licensed, operated and managed by Melli. This new experience and partnership at the historic site offers more for visitors to see and do.

Backgrounder

Tucked inside the University of Alberta campus, Rutherford House has been restored to its former glory and maintains the Rutherford tradition of hospitality. The house offers visitors a glimpse into the past with costumed interpreters, guided tours and special events.

Since it opened as a historic site in 1973, Rutherford House has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors. The elegance of the home and grounds make it a popular location for special events.