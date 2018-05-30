HMCS Queen Charlotte Sailors Always Ready to Help - Gateway Gazette

Navy News

By Sashia Mrazek

Naval Reserve Division sailors from HMCS Queen Charlotte were in the right place at the right time on May 9, 2018 while conducting small boat training in the vicinity of Charlottetown Harbour.

Without hesitation, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the sailors responded to a vessel in distress and rescued 15 personnel from a sinking craft.

“I am really proud of the young sailors who showed how professional and well-trained naval reservists are by rescuing the people in need. All year long, our sailors conduct small boat training, which shows in how well they were able to maneuver the boat successfully to rescue the people from the sinking craft,” said Lieutenant-Commander R. Alain, Commanding Officer, HMCS Queen Charlotte

While training in a Ridgid Hull Inflatable Boat, the sailors immediately dispatched to the location of the sinking craft where they quickly recovered six personnel from the water, and an additional nine personnel clinging to the overturned stricken craft.

Following the recovery of the casualties, the Royal Canadian Navy sailors transported all 15 personnel to shore where they were safely transferred to emergency services.

“Our vision of the Royal Canadian Navy is Ready to Help, Ready to Lead, Ready to Fight. The actions taken by HMCS Queen Charlotte’s sailors show Canadians that our sailors are always ready to help.” LCdr Alain added.

Last night, sailors of HMCS Queen Charlotte were able to deliver on their ability to provide the lifesaving assistance that was required. By utilizing their training and experience, HMCS Queen Charlotte members executed the rescue successfully.

The Naval Reserve provides trained sailors for Canadian Armed Forces operations ashore, at sea or abroad.