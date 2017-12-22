Holiday Ideas for Quality Time at Home

The holidays are a joyful time to share with family and loved ones. Open your home as well as your heart, and bring everyone together to celebrate around your home theatre this holiday season:

Blast from the past. Having everyone together for the holidays is the perfect time to take a stroll down memory lane. Work with your family to create a video slideshow of all your favourite photos from over the years and pair it with some holiday tunes. You’ll be sure to dig up some heartfelt and hilarious moments to cherish.

The full package. Why not pack in as many fun filled memories as you can? Whether you and your friends are hanging out listening and singing along to Christmas carols or watching your favourite Christmas special, LG Ultra Slim Sound Bar is designed to pair beautifully with your TV – and its slim design won’t distract from your holiday décor. The expansive and precise audio will complement your holiday festivities, by bringing sounds to life.

Celebrate family. After all the dancing, singing and merriment, it’s time for you and your family to take it easy and connect with those that mean the most to you. Bring family from all over the world into your living room! Video chat with them straight from your TV, and raise a glass of eggnog to family this holiday season.

