Holodomor: Statement from Premier Notley

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 21

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement to commemorate Holodomor Remembrance Day:

“On Holodomor Remembrance Day, Albertans remember a horrific period in Ukrainian history. Holodomor refers to the famine-genocide of Ukrainians at the hands of Stalin’s Soviet authorities.

“In 1932, all food was taken from Ukraine and its borders were sealed. The state-induced famine killed 10 million people in just two years. At the height of the genocide, the toll was 25,000 people a day. Then Ukraine’s religious, artistic, intellectual and political leaders were arrested, deported or executed.

“Holodomor touches every Albertan of Ukrainian heritage in a deeply personal way. Eighty-five years later, the deliberate destruction of families, learning and culture continues to be felt with profound sadness and loss.

“Alberta understands. We stand by our friends, neighbours and families of Ukrainian heritage. And since 2008, the fourth Saturday in November is proclaimed as Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day in our province.

“Remembering the genocide of Holodomor is for all Albertans. By honouring the memory of those who suffered and died in Ukraine, we reaffirm our vigilance against all racism, violence, hatred and persecution.

“May the victims of Holodomor live forever in our collective memory, so their tragedy may never be repeated.”

