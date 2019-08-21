Home Hardware Named Among Top 10 Canadian Brands - Gateway Gazette

ST. JACOBS, ONTARIO – Home Hardware Stores Limited has been named as one of the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands in Canada, by the University of Victoria’s Peter B. Gustavson School of Business. Home Hardware jumped eighteen spots from 2018, ranking fourth on this year’s Top 10 Most Trusted Brands list.

The 2019 Gustavson Brand Trust Index measured opinions of over 7200 Canadian consumers on 313 national brands, across 26 different product categories. The Index highlights how shared values, relationship management and customer experience, influence consumer trust.

“It is an incredible honour to be recognized as Canada’s fourth Most Trusted Brand,” said Rob Wallace, Senior Director, Marketing, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “As a proud Canadian brand, our Dealer-owners understand the value and importance of being honest and authentic. Our loyal customers have chosen us for over 56 years based on our commitment to these values.”

“Consumers are paying closer attention to a brand’s values and its social responsibility,” said Dr. Saul Klein, Dean of the Gustavson School of Business. “Our index continues to highlight the importance of a company standing up for its values, through its words and its actions, and the effect this has on consumer trust.”

The Gustavson Brand Trust Index is the only study completed by an academic institution that investigates consumer trust, the factors that affect it, and the brands that succeed at it. The Index highlights also measures the relationships between brand performance, social equity, trust, and advocacy for brands in Canada.

The team at the Gustavson School of Business established this Index in 2015 with an aim to raise awareness on the role trust plays in the minds of consumers when making purchasing decisions.



About the Gustavson Brand Trust Index:The Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI) measures Canadian consumers’ opinions about corporate and product brands across various categories. The GBTI evaluates responses from Canadians to assess consumer levels of brand trust and what causes them to recommend a brand to their friends and family. The team behind the GBTI found that Canadian consumers closely link brand trust with consumer advocacy. The responses are indexed to provide rankings

for the brands nationally, by category, gender, age, region and income. The Gustavson Brand Trust Index was established to raise awareness of the role trust plays in the minds of consumers when making purchasing decisions. It measures the relationships between brand performance, social equity, trust and advocacy for brands in Canada.

This initiative highlights Gustavson’s goal of educating and championing responsible leadership, part of the vital impact that drives UVic’s sense of purpose as a leading teaching and research hub. For more information on the Gustavson Brand Trust Index, please visit https://www.uvic.ca/gustavson/brandtrust/index.php

About Home Hardware Stores LimitedHome Hardware Stores Limited is Canada’s largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have access to 55,000 quality, brand name and private label products, a state-of-the-art distribution system and extensive marketing and training programs. Offering a mix of tradition and innovation, Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada’s Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.