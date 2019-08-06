Homegrown Country: Celebrating Canadian Country Music - Gateway Gazette

Exhibition features over 75 of Canada’s country icons, and fun, interactive experiences for guests

(Calgary, AB) The National Music Centre (NMC) is pleased to launch a new temporary exhibition at Studio Bell celebrating Canada’s unique contributions to country music.

The exhibition arrived just in time for the 2019 Calgary Stampede and commemorates the Canadian Country Music Awards’ return to Calgary for a record-breaking ninth year. Through explorations of songwriting, community, and international reach, Homegrown Country will showcase some of Canada’s top country talents and honour the pioneers who paved the way for today’s rising stars.

“Canada has an incredible legacy of country music,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO, NMC. “We are proud to share this legacy with guests to Studio Bell as Calgary welcomes country fans from far and wide during ….. Country Music Week in the fall.”

The exhibition features audio, images, a digital tribute to Canada’s own Country Music News publication that ran for over 30 years, and artifacts from the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame Collection. Highlights include Hank Snow’s “Nudie Suit,” Wilf Carter’s cowboy boots and saddle, and other fun performance outfits from Shania Twain, Lucille Starr, k.d. lang, and Gordie Tapp. The exhibit will also feature a selection of instruments from artists like Paul Brandt, Dick Damron, and Colleen Peterson.

Visitors will learn about the history of Canada’s country music scene while dancing inside an immersive “barn dance” experience featuring a full-sized barn and video performances from Calgary musicians The Polyjesters and Terra Hazelton. Guests of all ages can also try their hand at crafting a country song or decorating an outfit for the stage.

Additional exhibition activations at Studio Bell will follow in the month of September in celebration of Country Music Week 2019 in Calgary (September 5-8), including a showcase for the 2019 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductees and a building-wide tour dedicated to Canadian country music trailblazers.

Homegrown Country is accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell and runs from June 28, 2019 to January 6, 2020.

About Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (NMC), is much more than a museum. A national catalyst for discovery, innovation and renewal through music, NMC is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in Calgary’s East Village. With programming that includes on-site and outreach education programs, performances, artist incubation and exhibitions, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information, please visit studiobell.ca.