Honouring Alberta’s Skilled Trades

“These awards give the trades community an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ and showcase the excellence, ingenuity and dedication in our apprenticeship and industry training system. I want to congratulate these hard-working individuals for their successes and for their contributions to making life better for all Albertans.”
Recipients were honoured in categories that focus on mentorship, excellence in instruction, work and educational achievement and awards that acknowledge outstanding tradespeople and employers in Alberta’s Indigenous community.
“In addition to our leadership role in helping government and industry develop the apprenticeship and industry training system, we are also dedicated to recognizing excellence. For 20 years we have honoured the amazing work and mentorship throughout the province. We take a great deal of pride in the apprentices, mentors and employers who work so hard to achieve success and growth in their trades.”
“As a professional glazier, I have been in the glass trade for over 30 years. Whether it’s a thank you from a customer, or an award like this, every tradesperson appreciates the recognition of a job well done. Many in my trade will tell you that being recognized by your peers is a truly rewarding experience.”
There are more than 58,000 registered apprentices in Alberta representing more than 50 designated trades and occupations.
