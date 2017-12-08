Honouring Child Development Professionals

Nine child development professionals were honoured at Government House today for the positive impact they’ve had on the lives of Alberta children and families.

The 12th annual Child Development Professional Awards of Excellence ceremony recognized, celebrated and encouraged Albertans who provide exceptional child care and contribute to the development of young people in the province.

“We are proud to honour these caring and passionate child development professionals for their tireless efforts to make life better for our youngest Albertans and their families. They help guide our children to their brightest futures and support our government’s commitment to quality, accessible and affordable child care.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

Many Alberta parents know a child development professional who has made a difference in the life of their child. Nominees work in child care, early childhood development programs and services, and at Parent Link Centres.

The Association of Early Childhood Educators of Alberta joined the ceremony today to present the Dr. Sherrill Brown Award of Distinction 2017. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to advancing quality early learning and child care in Alberta. This year’s award recipient was Cathy Smey Carston, who is the Bachelor of Child Studies Coordinator at Mount Royal University.

2017 Award Recipients

Nine awards were presented to recipients of the 2017 Child Development Professional Award of Excellence for demonstrating professional excellence in their work with children and families.

Award Category Recipient Child Care Program City/Town Individual Category Nicole Morrell Johnstone Daycare Red Deer Laura Armstrong Sunshine Day Home: Leduc-Strathcona Services for Children Edmonton Tiffany Howe Jamie’s Preschool Calgary Team Category Janella Rodriguez

Kayla Nicholls Early Childhood Development Centre Drayton Valley Anita Bruce

Christina Jackson Brooks Preschool Brooks Rosemary Robins

Renee Poles

Fabrianne Isidro Fulton Childcare Association Edmonton Program Category Glenora Child Care Society Day Care Program Edmonton Lurana Innovative Child Care Day Care Program Edmonton Catholic Family Service Parent/Child Learning Centre (Louise Dean) Day Care Program Calgary

Also noted is the 2017 recipient of the Dr. Sherrill Brown Award of Distinction presented by the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Alberta to recognize an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the advancement of quality child care in Alberta.

Award Recipient Organization Association of Early Childhood Educators of Alberta, Dr. Sherrill Brown Award of Distinction Cathy Smey Carston Mount Royal University

Quick Facts