Honouring Fallen Police and Peace Officers

People came together at the Alberta legislature grounds for Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, which honours the 100 men and women who have died in the line of duty since 1876.

The annual ceremony, in its 19th year, is an opportunity for Albertans to join hundreds of police and peace officers who travel from across the province to pay their respects to officers who have died while protecting Albertans.

“We will always remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while doing their duty to keep Albertans safe. This ceremony is an occasion to honour them and the difference they made to our community and in the lives of others.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day also recognizes families, friends and colleagues who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

This event coincides with the Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day ceremony held at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.