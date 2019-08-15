Honouring Indigenous Peoples: Minister Wilson - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson issued the following statement on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples:

“We are proud to promote the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples to celebrate and acknowledge the First Nations, Métis and Inuit who call Alberta home.

“In the century and a half of Alberta’s modern history, Indigenous peoples faced displacement, systemic oppression and official discrimination. Yet they have been resilient in the face of obstacles. Today, they are proud, celebrate their culture and are intent on a better future. And we are happy to celebrate with them.

“We are committed to a strong and respectful relationship with Indigenous peoples based on reconciliation, justice and a greater role in our shared prosperity.

“International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples will help raise awareness of these needs and promote the importance of Indigenous languages, which is this year’s global theme. Education helps preserve and revitalize Indigenous languages and cultures. The Alberta government has continued supporting Indigenous language teacher capacity and expanded resource development for early childhood education, and kindergarten to Grade 12 Indigenous languages.

“Today and every day, we work as partners for a better Alberta for Indigenous peoples and for all people. Indigenous people are vital to our province’s social, economic and cultural fabric.”

MLA Rick Wilson and Lois Mitchell, Lt. Gov. of Alberta, enjoy dancers at Samson Cree Pow wow

Multimedia