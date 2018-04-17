Honouring the Memory of your Best Friend with Glasswork - Gateway Gazette

We were recently asked by some friends if we could make something special with their beloved dogs ashes. Together we come up with some ideas for a meaningful piece – a decanter and some spinning goblets that were the colour of “Dexters” fur – so that his family could raise a toast to him. We love creating custom pieces like this because we get a chance to make art that is full of meaning and fits the clients life. For more images on this commission or talk to us about a project you have in mind click here.

Sunny Studio

In this weather the glass studio is a great place to visit. Come and see the new work we have created – Tyler’s “Alpen Glow” Series pictured above celebrates the beautiful colours in the evening sky. Our studio is open Monday to Saturday from 9-5pm or by appointment until June 12th. If you are in the area or doing a drive come by for a visit and see what we have been creating. We have lots of goblets, decanters and bowls that make unique wedding gifts. Click here for a map to the studio.

Glassblowing is good on so many levels, it is an inherently beautiful material, but creating things from molten glass is incredible. It challenges you mentally and it engages you creatively and physically. We work with students at whatever level they are at to allow them to experience this fun art form. We still have room in our full day workshop on May 19th and are booking 4 hour classes for the fall. For more information or to book a class click here

