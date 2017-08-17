Honouring Trailblazers in Family Violence Prevention

Thirty years after they launched a local initiative to end family violence in their community, a group of Hinton residents have been recognized for their role in raising awareness and inspiring positive change in Alberta.

The Town of Hinton, the Hinton Friendship Centre and two outstanding Hinton residents, Glenda Carter and Katherine Kennedy, have received awards from Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services, for their longstanding efforts to prevent family violence and promote healthy relationships.

“Thirty years ago, these concerned and courageous citizens came together to draw attention to family violence in their community. Their courage brought family violence out of the secrecy of homes and into the public eye, not only helping women and children in their area escape dangerous situations but also encouraging all of us to take an active role in preventing violence.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

In 1986, Glenda Carter and Katherine Kennedy launched Alberta’s first public education campaign about family violence, making Hinton the first municipality in the province to support such an initiative.

“Hintonites have a history of coming together to care for others, and it is an honour for both these individuals and our community to be recognized by the province for our efforts. Working together to counter systemic social issues, we can create positive change, and I look forward to Hinton working with the province to this end for years to come.” Rob Mackin, mayor of Hinton

Three decades ago, the goal was to draw public attention to the issue and evoke positive change, at a time when family violence was largely considered a taboo topic. The result was expanded local supports and services for individuals and families in the areas of prevention, protection and rehabilitation. It also inspired the Alberta legislature to support family violence prevention as an ongoing provincial initiative, resulting in the creation of Family Violence Prevention Month.

“The Friendship Centre has played a vital role in helping others for 20 years. It takes a whole community to help someone in trouble but it also takes someone to lead the community. Thank you to Glenda Carter and Katherine Kennedy for leading the pathway for other agencies to follow. Hiy Hiy.” Robert Oshanyk, president, Hinton Friendship Centre

