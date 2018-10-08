Honouring Volunteers for Service to Seniors - Gateway Gazette

The province is recognizing nine individuals and organizations for the difference they make in the lives of Alberta seniors.

For more than 20 years, the Minister’s Seniors Service Awards have recognized volunteers and groups that improve the lives of Alberta’s older generation. Normally, eight nominees are recognized. However, this year, the quality of nominations warranted an additional award in the individual category.

The recipient of the Alice Modin award will also be recognized. Thirty years ago, Modin campaigned to launch a seniors day in Strathcona County that paved the way for a provincewide Seniors’ Week. The Alice Modin Award was created in her name to honour a senior who has contributed long-term service to their community.

“Alberta is a province of dedicated and talented volunteers who work day after day to improve seniors’ lives. Congratulations to the award recipients. Thank you for everything you do to serve seniors in your community.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

2018 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recipients

Bill Chrapko, Edmonton

Bill Wulff, Drumheller

Della Robertson, Cochrane

Dolores Dercach, Sundre

Jim Swift, Calgary

Waqar Manzoor, Chestermere

Fairview and Area Seniors Check-In Line Society, Fairview

The Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta, Red Deer

Alice Modin Award recipient

Gregory Steiner, Calgary

Award recipients were selected from 50 nominations.

Biographies of Recipients

2018 Alice Modin Award

The Alice Modin Award recognizes an individual Albertan or couple who is 65 years of age or older and has been volunteer in their community for 20 or more years. Their work can actively promote volunteerism among seniors and/or have a provincial impact.

Gregory Steiner – Calgary Greg has spent 40 years as a community volunteer for many organizations and committees in Calgary. In just a few months, he fundraised $150,000 to contribute to building the Genesis Centre, a recreation building for the Northeast Calgary community. Greg advocates on behalf of seniors issues, helps organize and work events, and has contributed to building parks.

2018 Individual awards

This category recognizes an individual or couple of any age who provide volunteer services to seniors. These volunteer efforts have a great impact, from serving seniors to building communities and support services that improve the lives of many seniors in Alberta.

Bill Chrapko – Edmonton Bill Chrapko has been an instrumental part of Edmonton Meals on Wheels for more than 27 years. In March 1990, he was elected to the Edmonton Meals on Wheels Board of Directors, bringing his expertise as a health inspector to the agency. He currently volunteers at Edmonton Meals on Wheels organizational events and provides expertise to the board. His past experience includes training staff and volunteers on food safety and proper handwashing as well as delivering meals to housebound seniors anywhere throughout the city. He is passionate about improving the quality of life for seniors and is a Meals on Wheels champion as well as a senior’s advocate.

Bill Wulff – Drumheller Bill Wulff has served his community for more than 30 years and is willing to lend a hand and support to seniors in any way he is able. Bill utilized his skills in the film industry to spearhead an initiative to broadcast council meetings on the local community channel so seniors could watch council proceedings from home. Bill also serves the seniors in his community through his involvement with fundraising events and BBQs, preparing tax returns, completing financial audits for seniors’ centres and lodges, and through senior visits.

Della Robertson – Cochrane Della Robertson has led many key initiatives supporting seniors and the community of Cochrane as chair of the Cochrane Seniors Advisory Committee. Della has advocated for issues important to seniors such as transportation, universal health plan, and elder abuse awareness. Her dedication to service led to the creation of a non-profit society to manage the development of a hospice for Cochrane. She has liaised with community leaders in building a focused and collaborative group with one common goal – improving services for seniors.

Dolores Dercach – Sundre Dolores Dercach provides volunteer service to the Sundre and District Historical Society and is active in their events from the planning stages to the execution and clean-up. She is also a longstanding advocate and active board member for the Greenwood Neighbourhood Place Society, whose mandate is to provide connected, thriving and engaged support to the seniors within the community. Dolores also promotes active living by teaching older adults to be more active through a new walking program.

Jim Swift – Calgary Jim Swift has been a volunteer with the Calgary Seniors’ Resource Society’s Escorted Transportation program since 1990. For the past 28 years, Jim has been driving isolated seniors with low income to medical appointments, for groceries, and to the bank. Jim continues to go above and beyond with the seniors he serves, and many of his clients have expressed that he has helped them both emotionally and physically.

Waqar Manzoor – Chestermere Waqar Manzoor has more than 18 years of volunteer experience in his community. He has organized numerous workshops, seminars and forums on the issues of seniors’ financial abuse, seniors’ benefits, pension information and many other topics of interest to seniors. He has worked with multiple organizations and many seniors to build leadership, encourage civic participation, and raise awareness on several issues affecting seniors. Waqar has also organized events to help reduce social isolation for seniors.

2018 Organization awards

This category recognizes Alberta organizations that are not-for-profit and rely on volunteers to support seniors. Organizations are recognized for the positive impact their volunteer services have in supporting seniors, locally or provincially, to help them participate in their communities and stay healthy and engaged.