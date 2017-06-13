Host an International Student in Okotoks

There is a need for host families in Okotoks and area

MLI Homestay are welcoming a group of Japanese students who will be attending a program at Foothills Centennial Centre in Okotoks this summer.

Students will arrive on July 9th and depart on July 20th, 2017.

Each student will stay with one family in single placement to fully immerse into the Canadian family culture. We are looking for homes for students aged 16-17 years old. The students will be in classes from 9am to 4pm on week days.

Compensation is provided to families for hosting a student.

This is an amazing opportunity for students and host families alike. If you or someone you know is able to host, please contact me for more details at [email protected] or 403-710-4843.

Becoming a Host Family

Guests are looking forward to experiencing life in Canada and being welcomed into their home away from home. During their stay, host families are asked to provide:

A warm, caring environment

An English only (for ESL students) or French only (for FSL students) environment

A comfortable private bedroom (some groups will permit 2 students from the same program to stay in the same room if 2 beds are available)

3 nutritious meals a day and healthy snacks

Support and guidance for the student as they get used to the community

Access to a washroom and laundry facilities

An invitation to join in the family life and daily activities

Your family will be able to participate in an unforgettable experience by becoming a host family. You will be able to

“Travel” without leaving home! Learning about your guest’s culture, customs, language and foods.

Make a difference in the life of someone who will remember your kindness forever.

Create a network of friends and new “family members” across the world. Some of our favourite stories are of host families going to visit their guests in their home countries.

Teach your children about respect, empathy, and cultural understanding as they accept host brothers and sisters into their home and daily life

What is Homestay?

At MLI Homestay, we believe that international homestay experiences allow participants to emerge more knowledgeable and understanding about life abroad, and more confident of their own abilities and achievements.

Participants will have an experience that will be one of the most valuable in their lives and return home with memories that last a lifetime.

MLI Homestay has placed thousands of students with caring host families across Canada. We love working with international visitors and host families to create an unforgettable experience.

