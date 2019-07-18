Housing for Homeless Calgarians on the Way - Gateway Gazette

Calgarians experiencing poverty will soon have a stable home and an opportunity to get back on their feet.

Heather Morley, Executive Director of Inn From the Cold

Renovations are underway to turn Centre 4800, a former hotel in northeast Calgary, into a supportive affordable housing development. Once complete, the building will provide 79 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments for individuals and families needing supportive affordable housing.

The Government of Alberta provided a $5.17-million capital grant to the Calgary Drop-In Centre to purchase the former hotel. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, the Government of Canada is contributing $8.78 million toward renovations.

‎”Our government knows it’s difficult, if not impossible, to build a life without a home. With our partners at the DI, we’re providing a helping hand to people and families suffering from extreme poverty and homelessness. Centre 4800 is the sixth affordable housing project in Calgary to receive funding under our National Housing Strategy, and I’m looking forward to more of these important projects in the future.”Kent Hehr, MP for Calgary Centre

Kent Hehr, MP

“The Calgary Drop-In Centre’s innovative project will provide much-needed homes for Calgarians in need – from individuals without a home to families who need extra support. Our government knows affordable housing is a critical issue and we are committed to ensuring that supportive and affordable housing is available to those who need it.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Many of the soon-to-be residents of Centre 4800, our third affordable housing building, have been trapped in the shelter system for years, even decades. The supportive units will provide stability and a sense of community with wraparound supports for people moving out of homelessness and into a home. Investing in affordable housing projects like Centre 4800 is an investment in robust, resilient and self-sufficient communities. It is through successful partnerships such as this that we get closer to the goal of ending chronic homelessness in the City of Calgary.”Sandra Clarkson, executive director, Calgary Drop-In Centre

Tenants will begin moving into the new facility in August 2019.

