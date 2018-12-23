Housing Help for Calgary Women in Crisis - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Alberta and Canada are making lives better for women experiencing homelessness in Calgary by building the Maple apartments.

This month, residents will move into 25 new permanent supportive housing units at the Maple. In-home supports will help women who have experienced frequent or long-term homelessness move from crisis to stability.

Residents will have round-the-clock access to counselling supports, as well as culturally appropriate trauma recovery programs. A community space, shared kitchen and meeting rooms will help provide a sense of community and build stability for its residents.

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, on behalf of Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, made the announcement, along with Kent Hehr, MP for Calgary Centre, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

“Providing women with a safe, supportive place to call home is vital in helping them rebuild their lives after living in homelessness. The Maple will fill a critical gap in services, with a range of wraparound services, including trauma recovery, counselling and access to employment supports. Together, we can help break the cycle of chronic homelessness for these women.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Our government is working hard to provide Canadians with safe, affordable housing, to strengthen communities and build a more inclusive society. The Maple provides a safe, stable environment and a chance at a fresh start to dozens of women from the community. Through collaboration with non-profit groups and with our partners in government, we’re creating housing solutions for some of Calgary’s most vulnerable residents – right now. I am proud to be a part of this incredibly important work.” ~Kent Hehr, MP for Calgary Centre

“HomeSpace Society is proud to partner with Homes by Avi through the RESOLVE Campaign and Calgary Homeless Foundation on our sixth new permanent supportive housing development. As a non-market property developer and building manager, our strong community partnerships are critical for the work that we do in continually adding to the affordable housing stock in our city and providing homes and dignity to some of Calgary’s most vulnerable residents.” ~Bernadette Majdell, CEO, HomeSpace Society

“This collaboration between government, the Calgary Homeless Foundation, HomeSpace Society, Homes by Avi, the RESOLVE Campaign and YW Calgary is a demonstration that homelessness can end when we intentionally choose to work together. The Maple will provide 25 women experiencing homelessness with a place to call home and a place of belonging from which to build a better future.” ~Diana Krecsy, president and CEO, Calgary Homeless Foundation

“Thanks to the Government of Alberta and the generous contribution of Homes by Avi and other philanthropic donors to the RESOLVE Campaign, 25 women will soon have access to permanent supportive housing where they can begin to rebuild their lives. We have made great strides, thanks to the generous donors to the campaign, to ensure all Calgarians have a place to call home.” ~Alan Norris, chair, RESOLVE Campaign

“Women’s homelessness is complex and often hidden. Women will often couch surf or remain in abusive relationships to avoid becoming homeless. YW case managers will work closely with women and provide trauma-informed programs and support. Each woman will live in her own beautiful apartment suite to help her move from surviving to thriving. We are so grateful to be the agency invited to provide this important programming.” ~Sue Tomney, CEO, YWCA Calgary

Quick facts

The governments of Alberta and Canada jointly contributed approximately $3.6 million under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

Additional funding was secured through the RESOLVE Campaign and the City of Calgary’s Housing Incentive Program.

YWCA Calgary will begin moving women in need into the supportive apartments around the holidays.

Last year, the Government of Alberta launched its first Provincial Affordable Housing Strategy, including a

$1.2-billion commitment to build affordable housing across the province.

$1.2-billion commitment to build affordable housing across the province. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS) – an ambitious 10-year, $40-billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent. Under the NHS, a target of 33 per cent of all investments will support the unique needs of women and their children.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

