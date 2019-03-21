How To Keep Data Backup and Recovery - Gateway Gazette

Laptop hard drives crash more frequently than PC hard drives. This is because laptops get moved around a lot, and also because the hard drives are smaller and have to work harder.

You usually have a very little warning before a hard drive fails. If you’re lucky, you’ll hear clicking noises and your laptop will seem to slow down a lot. When a hard drive is dead, it’s dead – and there’s not much you can do at that point except file a warranty claim or buy a replacement.

Viruses, spyware, and adware can corrupt your operating system files and cripple your laptop too. When this happens you generally have only one option – reformat your hard drive and reload everything. Reformatting will delete everything on your hard drive, but at least you won’t have to buy a replacement drive….

Things happen to laptop hard drives every day, and usually without much warning. If you don’t have a recent backup of your data files, email addresses, favorites, password manager database, etc… – all will be lost when your hard drive fails.

It’s very easy to back up the files and settings on your laptop. Data backup actually takes very little time and effort when you use the right tools. The best choices for data backup and recovery on your laptop are to either use a convenient online backup service or to use software recommended by LaptopJudge to automate data backups.

Here is some information about both types of backup:

Online Backup Service

Carbonite is my choice for online backup service because it is highly affordable ($5 a month for an unlimited amount of data) and automatic. Once you set the files you want to be backed up, Carbonite continually backs up the whole time you are connected to the internet.

Data recovery is simple. Just download and install the interface software on whatever computer you want and select the files you want to restore.

Online backup and recovery service requires a broadband internet connection. Here is some more information about Carbonite online data backup and recovery service.

Backup Software

Backup software is a quick and easy way to backup your laptop data. Just select the files and folders you want to back up and create a “backup set”. You can then run this backup job anytime you want, or set it to run automatically during times when you are not using your laptop.

With backup software, you can back up your data to CD, DVD, USB flash drive, or an external hard drive. For the fastest backups, get a USB external hard drive. Recovery is simply a matter of installing the software and pointing the restore to the backup set on the media you have been using (CD, DVD, external drive, etc…). I hope this article will guide you to backup data properly. If you want to know about computer desk, you can read “what are the best desk for dual monitors”

How do you keep backup of your data? Let me know through comments.