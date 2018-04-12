Humboldt Tragedy Touches Us All - Gateway Gazette

The Humbolt tragedy has had a widespread impact and support across our nation.

A local reader, Wayne Hill, contacted us to see if we might be able to organize a community photo to show the support displayed by so many in our own communities. Unfortunately, it was a very short notice idea, but one that we still felt was worthy.

The small local business of Pharmasave in Black Diamond also stepped up today and most of their staff showed up wearing jersey’s throughout their shifts as per the public request. While it is a small sample of what was felt widely by our communities, we were able to grab a photo just before Pharmasave closed for the day with their end of day staff.

#humboldtbroncos

#humboldtstrong

#prayforhumboldt