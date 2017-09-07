Hundreds Gear up to Walk 100 km in Three Days – Kidney March Kicks off Friday, September 8, 2017

More than 300 doctors, nurses, kidney patients, family and friends are hitting the road for three days to walk 100 kilometres starting this Friday, September 8 for Kidney March 2017. This is the eighth year of Kidney March – the only event of its kind in the world.

What: Kidney March is a three-day, 100 kilometre walk to raise awareness and funds for life-saving research, support programs for patients and families as well as organ donation initiatives.

Who: Kidney Marchers and Crew include an Albertan who is waiting on a transplant after her kidneys were removed, and a Calgary father marching for his seven-year-old daughter who has had six surgeries since being diagnosed with kidney disease.

Why kidney disease: Kidney disease affects 10% of Canadians. That means 3.6 million Canadians live with, and die from, this chronic illness. The Kidney Foundation of Canada (KFOC) partners with the kidney community to invest in lifesaving research and patient programs.

Why organ donation: 76% of the 4,585 Canadians on the wait list for an organ transplant are waiting for a kidney (3,484 people). KFOC builds awareness for organ donation and advocates for organ transplants in Canada.

KIDNEY.CA

KIDNEYMARCH.CA | facebook.com/kidneymarch | @kidneymarch

KIDNEY.CA/sab/walk | facebook.com/kidneywalkab | @kidneywalk

