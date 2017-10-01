Hunting Information for the High Country

Hunting season is now underway in our M.D. The following is provided as an overview. Please consult the provided links for more detailed information.
Starting Sept 1, 2017, the Archery/Primitive Weapons season opened for most species in our County in Wildlife Management Units (WMU’s) 212 and 312. West of Hwy 762 and in roughly a north/south line from Hwy 762 to Hwy 541 is designated as WMU 406. The gun season there opened Sept 17 for hunters who hold special licenses.
A map detailing the exact boundaries of all WMU’s and an itemized list of seasons and species may be found at www.albertaregulations.ca/huntingregs/wmu/wmu/300.html
Roughly speaking, WMU 212 is the area immediately around the City of Calgary which for our area is north of Hwy 22x, east of Hwy 22 and north of the Sheep River. The archery/primitive weapons season runs there from Sept 1 to Nov 30, 2017. In WMU 312, however, in addition to the archery season, a “General” or gun season for most species opens Nov 1 and runs to Nov 30, 2017. Priddis, Millarville, Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Longview are all in WMU 312. The exact boundary is somewhat complicated so again refer to the above link.
In addition to the regular seasons there are Special licenses granted in all WMU’s for both Deer and Elk, which can extend into Jan 2018. See the above reference.
In anticipation of hunting season there may be an increase in the sound of gunfire due to hunters sighting rifles and target practice. Firing ranges on private land are legal regardless of where you live but should not create a danger to other residents. We recently fanned out a situation where someone was shooting unsafely and it posed a serious threat to others. Should this be the case, call 911.
Hunting Season can be viewed as either a highly anticipated event or a period of anxiety depending on your individual perspective. It is, regardless of perspective, a legal right supported and encouraged by our Province to assist with the management of wildlife and to provide economic benefits. This year we would like to provide some comments in the hope of finding a better balance between those who hunt, support hunting and those who are non-hunters.
Non-Hunters:
Landowners Who Support Hunting:
Reduce the number of complaint calls you receive:
Hunters:
Please let us all be respectful of each other’s right to safety and the enjoyment of property as specified in our Alberta Bill of Rights.
John Robin Allen
Membership Coordinator
High Country Rural Crime Watch Association
Web page: hcrcwa.ca