“IF ONLY” an Evening with Theoren Fleury to Support Foothills SNAPS’ Family Support Programs - Gateway Gazette

WHEN: Friday, April 12th, 2019

Time: 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Dinner at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Lynnwood Ranch in Aldersyde

High River, Alberta

High River, AB: Former NHL all-star, Stanley Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist Theoren Fleury is coming to the Foothills region to raise funds in support of Foothills SNAPS’ community programs.

The two-time bestselling author will be presenting on his mission to help as many people get to where they want to go at the evening event. He loves people, their stories and their journeys.

There will be a meet and greet reception, dinner, silent auction, 50/50 draw, live entertainment, and autograph signing.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite for $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight.

Foothills SNAPS provides support, education, and information to families who are living with, or connected to someone with special needs, in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

For more information contact FSNAPS at 403-603-3232 or [email protected]

Help raise $50,000 for Foothills SNAPS’ family support programs.