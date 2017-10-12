Why I’m Running: Brian Jean

Calling Fort McMurray my home since I was a young boy, I’ve seen the very best of Alberta. Alberta is more than just a home for so many of us, it’s an idea.

An idea that no matter where you’re from, you can make something for yourself here in our province. With a shared spirit of rugged independence, we believe that we take care of ourselves, but we never forget our neighbours and those less fortunate, especially when they need a hand up. An attitude that seeks to defy the norms and expectations from the world around us as we build something special in this great land we’ve been given.

I’ve seen my hometown, a humble place of just 2,000 people 50 years ago, hundreds of kilometres removed from the big city, boom to now be the beating heart of our oil and gas industry. I’ve watched new families build their lives here, from different countries all over the world, from different faiths and backgrounds, making our city stronger. As a business owner, I’ve seen people who came to our province with next to nothing, make something of themselves, through the good times and the bad.

And I’ve seen our province rally together when it matters most. From the National Energy Program, to the debt-crisis in the 90s, from fires and floods, we always have each other’s backs.

Now, more than ever, we need to come together for this Alberta we love and care for. Albertans have seen what the NDP have had to offer for over two years now, and all they’ve seen is an attitude that is fundamentally embarrassed of much of Alberta’s proud and rich story. Now, Albertans are looking to us as conservatives to give them a reason to hope for a better future, and we can’t let them down.

I’m tired of hearing from families across Alberta, stuck in dangerous wait lines trying to get access to health care. It’s wrong. It happened to my family, and I lost my son because of it— it’s why I’m here today. I don’t want it happening to your family either. I believe we can and should have the best health care system in the world.

I believe we need to respect the rights of parents to choose what’s best for their child’s education and I believe our education system as a whole needs to get back to focusing on what once made us the envy of the world.

We need to compete and be the best place again in North America to start a business. I believe in lowering taxes on businesses and families so we can create tens of thousands of new jobs. The carbon tax needs to go, and we need to demand fair treatment from Ottawa on issues like equalization to pipelines. I have a plan to do just that.

And we must never forget that the people are in charge. It’s time to put power back into the hands of the working, common sense men and women of this province so elected officials are held accountable in between elections too.

On Oct. 28, conservatives in this province have an important choice to make. Independent, scientific polls have shown consistently I’m in the best position to unite all regions of this province to save Albertans from the NDP, and restore the very best of our Alberta story. To once again be that bright light, that city on a hill, that can inspire the entire world.

If you’re with me, buy a membership before Sept. 29, register to vote and mark your ballot for Jean on Oct. 28.

I love this province. Being able to serve as leader of the opposition has been the greatest honour of my life, I hope you can give me the honour to continue to serve.

Thank you and God bless Alberta.

Brian Jean is currently running for leadership of the United Conservative Party.

