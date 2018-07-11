Imamat Day: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on Imamat Day:

“On this day in 1957, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV became the 49th hereditary Imam and spiritual leader of the world’s Shia Ismaili Muslims.

“As Founder and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network, His Highness has dedicated his life to global humanitarian causes, reducing poverty, advancing early childhood development, cultivating pluralism in our diverse world and improving quality of life for all members of society. He was made an honorary Canadian citizen in 2009.

“Albertans share the Aga Khan’s belief in making the world a better place. In 2011, the province signed an Agreement of Cooperation with the Ismaili Imamat to expand collaboration in health sciences, education, culture, environmental protection and economic development.

“Just last month, a beautiful and lasting symbol of Alberta’s great friendship with His Highness opened to the public: the Aga Khan Garden at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, near Devon. A gift from His Highness to the university, this magnificent garden was inspired by Moghul traditions and built to be a place where people of all backgrounds can come together in the spirit of peace and hope.

“On behalf of all Albertans, I wish to join with Alberta’s proud Ismaili community in celebrating 61 years of leadership by His Highness the Aga Khan.

“Kushali Mubarak!”